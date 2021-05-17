Hiring Hoosiers: INDOT hosting job fairs Thursday in ten cities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting ten job fairs on Thursday as it looks to fill more than 100 open positions.
INDOT will have job fairs to share information about careers, answer questions and help people apply from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the following locations:
- Aurora: 8074 W. U.S. Highway 50
- Bluffton: 2800 W. State Road 124
- Cloverdale: 10 High St
- Elkhart: 58905 County Road 9
- Fort Wayne: 5333 Hatfield Road
- Gary: 7601 Melton Road
- Indianapolis: 7105 E. Brookville Road
- Seymour: 185 Agrico Lane
- Wabash: 1178 Manchester Avenue
- West Lafayette: 2319 U.S. Highway 231
Starting pay for highway technicians and others is $19 per hour and could increase to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver's license.
You can look for open positions and apply online. You can call 1-855-INDOT4U (463-6848) or email jobs@indot.in.gov with questions.