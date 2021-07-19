Hiring Hoosiers: Marion County Sheriff's Office hosting job fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill more than 100 positions.

The job fair, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lugar Plaza, 200 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis, comes before the office transition's to the new Community Justice Campus.

The office is currently hiring for following positions:



Deputy: Salary starts at $46,000 with annual raises to reach $54,000 in the seventh year

Detention Deputy: Salary starts at $39,500 with annual raises to reach $43,800 in the third year

911 Dispatcher: Salary starts at $35,700 with annual raises to reach $40,200

Employment specialists from the office will be at the job fair to accept applications, answer questions and talk about the benefits, according to a press release from the office. Benefits include health insurance, paid time off, paid holidays and a traditional pension.

You can learn more about these positions, other available positions and apply online.