Hiring Hoosiers: New Five Below center in Shelby County to create 470 jobs

SHELBY COUNTY — Five Below plans to invest more than $100 million over the next several years as they build a Midwest distribution center in Shelby County.

The center, which is expected to open in summer 2022, will create more than 470 jobs by the end of 2025, Five Below and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Five Below broke ground on the facility Wednesday, located at 12050 East McGregor Road. It's located near the Marion and Shelby County line.



Five Below is building the facility and will initially occupy 1 million square feet, according to a press release from IEDC. It will support Five Below's growth and expansion in the region.

Holcomb said the announcement is exciting and the state will continue fostering an ecosystem where businesses can grow.

“Indiana’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce continue to bring dynamic companies like Five Below to the Hoosier state,” Holcomb said in the release.

"Ship Center Indiana is going to be an incredible facility filled with state-of-the-art technology, and great for boosting the local economy by creating jobs," Five Below CEO Joel Anderson said in the release. "Our new Ship Crew will help us continue to deliver the best retail experience out there! We’re so proud of this company milestone.”

Available jobs for the facility will be posted online beginning in 2020.