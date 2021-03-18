Hiring Hoosiers: Recovery Centers of America hiring for 75 positions in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Recovery Centers of America is hosting a hiring event to fill 75 positions in Indianapolis.

The event is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Nexus Impact Center, 9511 Angola Court in Indianapolis.

The company is looking to hire people for the following positions:



Primary therapists

Recovery support specialists

Nurses

Admissions coordinators

Drivers

Ground monitors

Business development officers

Case managers

You can view more information and register for the event here.

Resources

If you or someone you know is dealing with a substance use related emergency, call 911.

For more information on a recovery organization near you, you can visit the Indiana Recovery Network website.

You can call 211 for help 24/7 in Indiana.

You can call the Indiana Addiction Hotline at 1-800-622-HELP (4357).

To find where you can get Naloxone near you, click here.

To view more resources from NextLevel Recovery Indiana, click here to visit its website.

