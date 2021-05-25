Hiring Hoosiers: Restaurants hosting hiring events in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two restaurant companies are hosting hiring events next month as they look to hire hundreds of employees.

Outback, Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers are hosting hiring events.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback is hiring to fill hourly positions, including servers and line cooks.

On-site and virtual interviews are being held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 2 and June 3.

The company offers several benefits including flexible schedules, discounts on Outback meals, tuition discounts through a partnership with Johnson & Wales University and discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships, according to a press release.

You can view more information on the open positions here and schedule an interview online.

Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers

The restaurants are hosting in-person interviews at all Indianapolis locations on June 7 as the company looks to hire more than 220 full- and part-time employees.

Several benefits include extensive training and opportunities for advancement and competitive pay based on experience, according to a press release. In 2020, the company spent more than $20 million for Covid pay, Covid relief and bonuses.

To learn more and schedule an interview, click here.