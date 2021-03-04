Hiring Hoosiers: TSA wants to hire airport security officers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — With the coronavirus pandemic, travel took a big hit but Transportation Security Administration officials said with vaccinations they anticipate more people flying this summer.

So, they’re hiring 6,000 new TSA Officers across the country and that includes at four Indiana airports — Evansville Regional, Fort Wayne International, South Bend International and at Indianapolis International Airport.

Inside the Indianapolis International Airport, you’ll see hard-working TSA Officers like Steven Davis. He’s honest when he tells us that it can be a tough job.

“We are checking bags. We are patting people down. So, there is a lot that goes into it,” said Davis.

However, for Davis and his co-workers, it’s a labor of love. They care about protecting the community and country.

“9/11 was a big part of that for me. It still stands out in my mind as a reason why I got into TSA and that something that we constantly talk about,” said Davis.

Now in anticipation of the busy summer travel season, TSA is hiring 6,000 people across the nation to work as TSA Officers at 430 airports.

Stacey Sanders, with TSA, said that includes 30 full-time and part-time jobs, here, in Indiana. She said, “Anyone can apply, whether you are a student or a stay-at-home mom or someone who is a criminal justice major trying to get into the field.”

“We are very excited to be able to offer these positions,” explained Sanders.

Yes, the part-time job means early hours with a 4 a.m.-8 a.m. shift.

Sanders said, “But that gives some people the opportunity to go to a second job or go back to their own Business.” Most importantly, during this pandemic, it’s job security, working in security. While many businesses closed, TSA stayed open.

“It’s a really good job to get your foot in the door from the federal government and it’s a really good position you’re going to get paid well and I have plenty of benefits to help you out,” said Davis.

Those benefits include medical coverage, vacation and sick leave, and retirement plans. The starting salary for the position is $16.50.

Davis said he’s worked as a TSA officer for six years, at almost every airport in Indiana. He said, “This job is a really good mix of you have really good customer service skills and then you have to be very security savvy.”

From operating an x-ray to checking traveler’s boarding pass and I-D, Davis said these co-workers feel like family.

“You know when one of us has a good day, we all have a good day when one of us has a bad day I mean we try to pick them up,” said Davis.

With the coronavirus, the job looks different with masks, shields, and more health safety, but Davis said it’s the pride for protecting passengers and customer interactions, that makes the work worthwhile.

“And they thank us for our service and thank us for keeping them safe I think that’s what I appreciate the most,” said Davis.

To qualify for the job, you must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen who passes a background check, credit check, and drug test. Sanders said the first round of interviews will be virtual, on zoom.

For a link to the application click here.

