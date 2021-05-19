Watch
Hiring Hoosiers: Veterans career and job fair happening Thursday

M. Spencer Green
<p>In this April 22, 2015, file photo, a job seeker fills out an application during a National Career Fairs job fair in Chicago. According to information released by the Labor Department on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, applications for U.S. jobless aid climbed in the week earlier, but the number of Americans seeking benefits remains close to historic lows in a positive sign for the job market. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)</p>
Demand for unemployment benefits up slightly
Posted at 8:34 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 20:34:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a career and job fair Thursday featuring companies looking to hire veterans.

The career and job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana Veterans Center, located at 777 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

Some of the following employers will attend the fair:

  • Allied Universal Security
  • Indiana State Personnel Department
  • Dot Foods
  • Estes Transportation
  • IMMI
  • IU Health
  • Lowe's Home Improvement
  • Midwest Firestop
  • NSK Precision
  • SMC USA
  • Veteran Benefits Administration
  • Kelly Services
  • ABC Apprenticeships

For more information, call 317-232-3910.

