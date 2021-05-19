Hiring Hoosiers: Veterans career and job fair happening Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a career and job fair Thursday featuring companies looking to hire veterans.

The career and job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana Veterans Center, located at 777 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

Some of the following employers will attend the fair:



Allied Universal Security

Indiana State Personnel Department

Dot Foods

Estes Transportation

IMMI

IU Health

Lowe's Home Improvement

Midwest Firestop

NSK Precision

SMC USA

Veteran Benefits Administration

Kelly Services

ABC Apprenticeships

For more information, call 317-232-3910.