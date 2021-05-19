Hiring Hoosiers: Veterans career and job fair happening Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a career and job fair Thursday featuring companies looking to hire veterans.
The career and job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana Veterans Center, located at 777 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.
Some of the following employers will attend the fair:
- Allied Universal Security
- Indiana State Personnel Department
- Dot Foods
- Estes Transportation
- IMMI
- IU Health
- Lowe's Home Improvement
- Midwest Firestop
- NSK Precision
- SMC USA
- Veteran Benefits Administration
- Kelly Services
- ABC Apprenticeships
For more information, call 317-232-3910.