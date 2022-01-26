Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers to hire more than 100 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Hopebridge, an autism therapy service company based in Indianapolis, is planning to open two centers this year in Indiana and create more than 100 jobs.

In a total of 12 states, Hopebridge is planning to hire more than 4,000 employees and open about 40 new locations, according to a press release.

Hopebridge is planning to hire more board certified behavioral analysts, registered behavior technicians, clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and other professionals.

Part of Hopebridge's expansion this year, according to the release, is in part due to acquiring Autism in Motion Clinics.

“With the CDC’s recent news that the rate of autism spectrum disorder has increased to 1 in 44 children, it’s imperative that access to quality services expands alongside it,” Hopebridge CEO Dennis May said in the release. “In order to give these children the best possible care during their key developmental years, Hopebridge is bringing passionate, qualified behavioral health clinicians even closer to home for many of these families who require more support.”

Hopebridge offers employees career advancement opportunities, including development programs to level up in roles, research opportunities and more.

You can learn more about Hopebridge and the available jobs online.