Hundreds of seasonal employees needed for Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is preparing to hire hundreds of seasonal workers to help put on this year's event.

The Indiana State Fair's annual job fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 25 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building at 1202 E. 38th St.

People looking for a seasonal position will be able to complete an application and be interviewed on-site. Positions include parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles and education.

Fair officials will require people attending the event to wear a mask. Free masks will be available for those who do not have one.

This year's fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. A weekend will be added to the front of the fair schedule and the event will be closed each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

People who cannot attend the job fair can visit the State Fairgrounds' employment office inside the Fall Creek Parkway entrance at the Public Safety Building from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Jobseekers can find more information and apply online.

