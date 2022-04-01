IFD accepting applications for firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is accepting applications to join their team now through May 7.

They are searching for applicants that meet the following criteria:

Must be between the ages of 21-36 on date of hire OR younger than 40 years and six months if 20 years of military service have been completed

Must have a high school diploma of GED

Must have no felony convictions that have not been expunged by a court

Must have a valid driver's license

Must be a citizen of the United States or be legally able to work in the United States

Must be willing to reside in Marion County or a contiguous county

Firefighters with the IFD benefit from the salary of $54,215 in the first year and employment and $63,715 in the second year of employment. This comes with life, dental, and medical insurance among other benefits.

To apply click here.

For additional information, those interested can speak with an IFD recruiter by visiting this link.