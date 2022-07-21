Watch Now
Indianapolis Colts hosting Game Day Job Fair

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jul 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium and its vendors have a variety of part-time positions open.

The Stadium and its vendors are holding a Game Day Job Fair on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free parking will be provided in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium.

On-site hiring offers may be given.

Examples of the part-time, hourly positions being offered include:

  • Concessions
  • Ushers, gate, and security
  • Colts Pro Shop retail
  • Guest services for events and tours
  • Ticket office staff

Salaries are based on position and current experience.

For more information on job descriptions and to apply online, click here.

