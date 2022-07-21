Indianapolis Colts hosting Game Day Job Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium and its vendors have a variety of part-time positions open.
The Stadium and its vendors are holding a Game Day Job Fair on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Free parking will be provided in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium.
On-site hiring offers may be given.
Examples of the part-time, hourly positions being offered include:
- Concessions
- Ushers, gate, and security
- Colts Pro Shop retail
- Guest services for events and tours
- Ticket office staff
Salaries are based on position and current experience.
For more information on job descriptions and to apply online, click here.
TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it