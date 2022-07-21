Indianapolis Colts hosting Game Day Job Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium and its vendors have a variety of part-time positions open.

The Stadium and its vendors are holding a Game Day Job Fair on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free parking will be provided in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium.

On-site hiring offers may be given.

Examples of the part-time, hourly positions being offered include:

Concessions

Ushers, gate, and security

Colts Pro Shop retail

Guest services for events and tours

Ticket office staff

Salaries are based on position and current experience.

For more information on job descriptions and to apply online, click here.