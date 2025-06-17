A tale of two farms: Indiana's 2025 strawberry season

NOBLESVILLE — Strawberries are tiny berries, but a lot of hard work goes into producing them in Indiana.

WRTV spoke with two berry growers: Kyle Spencer of Spencer Farm in Hamilton County and Jerry Chandler of Chandler's Orchard in Putnam County. These two are the first to say they had very different seasons.

"We are at the mercy of the weather from the time we plant until the time we harvest," Spencer said. "We've been blessed beyond measure. There's been some other farms around the area, obviously you've talked to Jerry..."

Here, Spencer trailed off, referring to the season Jerry Chandler has had.

"We had about 75% of a full crop," Chandler explained. "We had rot issues, weather issues, water in the fields. About the time you get dry enough to set new plants this year, it rained."

Rain totals this spring were impressive across the Hoosier State. In Indianapolis, there were over eight inches of rain in April alone, with over four more inches in May.

Chandler says he watches the forecast on television every morning.

"No one talks when the weather is on, because that's the most important thing in our lives," Chandler said.

Without checking any notes, he knew off the top of his head just how the weather had impacted his fruit.

"May 16, we had in 15 minutes, one and eight-tenths inch of rain, 70, 80 mile an hour winds, and dime size hail," Chandler recalled.

Hail can destroy berries quickly, and too much rain can destroy a crop. Wet soil can mean the spread of diseases to the fruit.

"It's tough because strawberries like a drink, but they don't like wet feet," Spencer explained about their roots.

At Spencer Farm, the soil is sandy. This helps with drainage from the field. Conversely, the clay soil at Chandler's is not as helpful when there is an overabundance of rain.

Both farms were still able to get produce this year. Chandler's Orchard produced about 75% of their normal crop, while Spencer Farm produced about 95% of their normal strawberries.

I asked Chandler if it was safe to call this a tough year.

"Our bottom line shows it," he stated. "Dramatically."

So why do the two keep farming, knowing they could face a difficult season like 2025?

"Only the Lord knows!" Chandler laughed. "I was 30 when I started this, and it's by the grace of God we survived 50 years."

Both Chandler and Spencer mentioned the families that return year after year to pick berries, bringing new generations for this sweet tradition. This is what keeps them going despite the difficult work and unpredictable weather.

"When I first started strawberries, there were nine strawberry producers around the city of Indianapolis," Spencer explained. "Now, there are just three."

Chandler and Spencer are supportive of one another, even though they were quick to banter and poke fun at each other. Chandler was visiting Spencer to borrow a tiller, which he plans to use on his farm to break up the wet ground in order to plant more strawberries for next year.

If you haven't picked berries yet for the season, you still may be in luck. Chandler says they still have some pre-picked berries available, and Spencer explained that they will be offering a late-season variety for u-pick later this week. This will be the last u-pick variety available for the season at Spencer Farm.

"Go see some of the people in the country. We do good things, we work hard, we're excited when you come see us," Chandler said with a genuine smile.

You can find more information about Chandler's Orchard here.

Information about Spencer Farm is available here.