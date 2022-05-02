Watch
Indianapolis EMS offering paid training toward EMT certification

Posted at 7:45 PM, May 02, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis EMS (IEMS) is launching a new program to create opportunities for prospective emergency medical technicians (EMT).

The training and employment program aims to offer participants a paid pathway to earning EMT certification and employment with the service upon competition.

Applications are now being accepted for the EMT Trainee program. The program is available to residents, with no prior EMS experience.

Graduates of the program will be hired full-time as benefited employees of IEMS.

The program is scheduled to last approximately 10 weeks.

“Working in EMS puts you on the front lines of both public safety and public health, serving your community,” said Dan O’Donnell M.D., chief of IEMS. “Many people have interest in a health care career, but personal circumstances have made it difficult to pursue. The EMT Trainee program is a fully paid opportunity to enter the world of EMS, to work and learn simultaneously, and have access to a pathway for career growth thanks to our continuing education and tuition reimbursement opportunities for employees.”

The EMT Trainee program is open to anyone at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent and meets driver’s license requirements.

Those interested in applying for the program must apply by July 18, with the program formally beginning Aug. 22. The application can be found in the careers section at IndianapolisEMS.org.

