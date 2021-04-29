Hiring Hoosiers: Beckman Coulter has a variety of open positions

INDIANAPOLIS — A life-sciences enterprise needs to hire dozens of Hoosiers right away.

Beckman Coulter is a company making a name for itself since its products are being used in an effort to understand and fight against COVID-19.

The company based on the northwest side of Indianapolis has plenty of work to do.

"Whatever your industry or your domain of expertise, we probably have a role for you here," Heather Bonds, human resources director at Beckman Coulter, said.

The company designs and develops gadgets and instruments used by researchers and doctors treating a number of diseases, including COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the company has been growing its workforce. Last year, it hired 100 new people.

It still needs roughly 100 people for a variety of positions.

"So, manufacturing associates, which is what we do here at the 76th Street location in Indianapolis, analysts, scientists, human resources," Beckman said.

Its also hiring material handlers and engineers.

For Amanda Shaw, Beckman Coulter was a career saver and a life changer. The pandemic whittled down her workload at her last job when non-essential surgeries were put on hold.

"When COVID hit, and there weren't surgeries, there was just a shift in what I was being asked to do," Shaw said. "And so, when there was this opportunity to come where I was going to have more of an impact, I jumped at it."

Shaw needed a paycheck and a challenge. Here, she said she found both and so much more.

"This is a culture of family," Shaw said. "So it doesn't matter the background that you bring to the team, there's always a place for you. A place that you'll feel supported and you'll be appreciated for the knowledge and the expertise you bring. And what you don't, know there's everybody that's willing to jump in and help at any point in time to help."

Shaw said the work they are doing here in Indianapolis is impacting the world.

"Many of the researchers who use our instruments and kits solve very complex biological problems, designed to identify diseases and find treatments for those diseases as well," Bonds said.

Beckman Coulter says it offers high-paying, competitive wages and benefits and there's plenty of room for fast-track growth.

