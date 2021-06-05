Hiring Hoosiers: Orthodontic manufacturing plant expanding in Franklin, adding more than 150 jobs

FRANKLIN — A clinical orthodontic manufacturing company is planning to expand its manufacturing operations and establish a global headquarters in Franklin.

With the plans to expand, G&H Wire Company Inc. is also planning to create 154 new jobs by the end of 2023, according to a press release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Aiming to be fully operational by the end of 2021, the company will lease and equip a 55,000-square-foot facility for corporate offices and manufacturing operations at 40 Linville Way in Franklin.

The company currently has a facility on Earlywood Drive in Franklin.

"This location decision was critical to continuing G&H’s success," G&H CEO John Voskuil said in the release. "After evaluating multiple options, we chose to relocate and expand a short distance from our existing facility. This decision was made because the city of Franklin and the state of Indiana provide G&H a very competitive business environment, a quality workforce and an excellent location for distribution of our products.”

G&H Wire Company Inc. has customers in more than 120 countries and manufactures clinical supplies like brackets, bands, tubes, wires, springs and elastomerics, according to the release.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana has a rich tradition of strength in life sciences.

"The state continues to provide a vibrant life sciences sector for innovative companies like G&H to not only create a foundation, but plan for and achieve future success," Holcomb said in the release.

Up to $1.8 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants were offered to the company by the Indiana Economic Developmental Corporation, according to the release. The tax credits are performance-based and eligible to the company once they start hiring. Additional incentives were also approved by the city of Franklin.

The company currently employs 151 associates in the country, including 141 in Indiana, and is hiring for more office and production positions. To learn more and apply, click here.