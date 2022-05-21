Multiple companies coming together for Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV's Hiring Hoosiers initiative is our way of connecting you to job opportunities across Central Indiana.

On June 4, WRTV is hosting the Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Fair at the Indiana Black Expo Headquarters located at 601 N. Shortridge Road.

The Indiana Black Expo will be giving out two VIP tickets to the Summer Celebration Outdoor Concert every hour from noon to 4 p.m.

Employers are looking for talent to fill multiple positions across all skill levels (entry level to Senior Executive).

These companies will be hiring:

84 Lumber

American Senior Communities

Auto Zone

Bastian Solutions

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Community Health Network

Delta Faucet Corporation

Family Development Services

GXO Logistics

Helmer Scientific

Indiana Black Expo

Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center

Indianapolis Airport Authority

IUPUI – Office of Equal Opportunity

Kelly Education

Ken’s Foods

Kroger

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

RATP Dev USA/IndyGo

STAR Financial Bank

WRTV

The event is free. Pre-registration is optional but gives information to the employers about who will be attending.

For more information or to pre-register and upload your resume, click here.