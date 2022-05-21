Watch
Multiple companies coming together for Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Fair

Join WRTV for the Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Fair on June 4, 2022.
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV's Hiring Hoosiers initiative is our way of connecting you to job opportunities across Central Indiana.

On June 4, WRTV is hosting the Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Fair at the Indiana Black Expo Headquarters located at 601 N. Shortridge Road.

The Indiana Black Expo will be giving out two VIP tickets to the Summer Celebration Outdoor Concert every hour from noon to 4 p.m.

Employers are looking for talent to fill multiple positions across all skill levels (entry level to Senior Executive).

These companies will be hiring:

  • 84 Lumber
  • American Senior Communities
  • Auto Zone
  • Bastian Solutions
  • Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
  • Community Health Network
  • Delta Faucet Corporation
  • Family Development Services
  • GXO Logistics
  • Helmer Scientific
  • Indiana Black Expo
  • Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center
  • Indianapolis Airport Authority
  • IUPUI – Office of Equal Opportunity
  • Kelly Education
  • Ken’s Foods
  • Kroger
  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • RATP Dev USA/IndyGo
  • STAR Financial Bank
  • WRTV

The event is free. Pre-registration is optional but gives information to the employers about who will be attending.

For more information or to pre-register and upload your resume, click here.

