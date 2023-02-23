Noblesville Raising Cane's opening in March

NOBLESVILLE — Hoosier chicken lovers, get excited — Raising Cane's is expanding in Central Indiana.

The company announced its Noblesville restaurant, located at 13020 Campus Pkwy, will open in late March.

The restaurant is known for its chicken fingers and Cane's Sauce, which was rated the #1 most craveable sauce in 2021.

They're looking to hire 100 people for the location. Starting pay for Crew is $15 to $16.50 per hour, depending on experience.

Candidates can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com . Interviews will be held Monday through Saturday at the hiring site located at the Wydham Hotel, located at 13500 Tegler Dr., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only.

The first Indy-area Raising Cane's opened in Avon last November. Other nearby locations include Bloomington and West Lafayette.