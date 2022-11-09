Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15

AVON — Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon.

The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.

The new restaurant will serve Caniacs and provide a racing fix in the dining room, as it pays homage to the racing heritage that the Indianapolis area is synonymous with worldwide.

The fun gets started early with Raising Cane’s hosting a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Caniacs ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries will be accepted from 8 – 9 a.m. with winners being announced immediately afterward. Must be present to win.

“I grew up in the area and visited my aunt and uncle in Avon a lot, so it’s exciting to bring the first Raising Cane’s here,” said Restaurant Leader Ryan Cannon. “This is a fabulous Community with a passion for good food and racing. We can’t wait to show them what our ONE LOVE is all about!”

In preparation for its Avon debut, Raising Cane’s is still looking to hire a few more local crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from crew to management-level.

Interested candidates can apply at workatcanes.com.