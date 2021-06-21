Seattle-based consulting firm expanding its Indianapolis operations and creating nearly 100 new jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — A Seattle-based consulting firm is planning to expand its Indianapolis office by the end of 2025, creating up to 95 jobs, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Milliman Inc. is an international actuary consulting firm that has clients in health care, technology, pharmaceuticals, insurance and more.

According to IEDC, the firm is planning a more than $6 million investment into a 50,000 square-foot office space in the Market Tower building in downtown Indy, located at 10 W. Market Street.

The expansion, according to Milliman, will better help the company expand its reach to more clients.

“Milliman’s Indianapolis office has more than doubled in size in the last five years and continues to be a market leader, providing healthcare and insurance expertise and technology solutions to clients,” Robert Damler, Milliman's principal, stated. “Milliman is committed to our growing business in central Indiana. We are excited to grow our team by nearly 100 professionals in the coming years, including hiring many graduates of Indiana’s colleges and universities.”

Milliman currently employs more than 4,000 people across the globe, including 163 in Indiana.

The company is currently accepting applications for actuarial, pharmaceutical and health care policy professionals. Those interested in applying can do so at us.milliman.com/en/.

