Resources for employers and people with disabilities seeking employment

INDIANAPOLIS — October is Disability Employment Awareness Month and WRTV is highlighting resources for employers and people seeking employment.

Resources for employers

Small Business Administration

The SBA website has more information for employers who are trying to find and hire talent and creating an inclusive culture.

U.S. Department of Labor

Employers can learn more about recruitment efforts, resource networks, policies and more on the U.S. Department of Labor's website.

What can you do?

The Campaign for Disability Employment has several resources for employers to help them connect with local organizations, recruitment information, tax incentives, job accommodations, creating an inclusive workplace and more.

Resources for people looking for employment

WorkOne Assistive Technology

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne partners are offering workstations with assistive technology to help people search for employment. The workstations include several tools to help people with disabilities, like adjustable workstations, articulating arm supports, large keyboards and more.

You can learn more here.

The Arc of Indiana

People seeking employment can learn more about different types of employment and opportunities through The Arc of Indiana.

