Hiring Hoosiers: Veterans wanted at Raytheon Technologies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV is introducing viewers to one company hiring a special set of Hoosiers. It's no secret military veterans bring immeasurable experience from their time in the service, but where do you go when you complete your service to our country?

That's where opportunities such as the ones at "Raytheon Technologies" come in.

It's an aerospace and defense company, that contracts with commercial, military, and government customers across the world. It's also a company that veterans like Marcus Stone, have found success at.

"I'm a veteran of 17 years,” said Stone. "It's kind of one of those dream jobs."

Stone said he served in the military while working in human resources and recruiting.

Now, at Raytheon Technologies, he's responsible for recruiting veterans, reserve members, and those transitioning from active duty.

Stone said they have 32 open positions in Indianapolis, at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, a division of Raytheon Technologies, that are a good fit for many military veterans.

He said, "from logistics, to supply chain, to operation security."

In general, Raytheon Technologies offers a variety of jobs. Some open positions are in aerospace, and others are in aircraft manufacturing and design and even missile defense.

Stone said it's all work former service members already have experience in. "Veterans bring a good foundation into the organization, and we're here to move the needle forward,” said Stone.

Indiana native, Brittany Person speaks from experience, as an engineering lead who started at Raytheon Technologies more than a decade ago as an intern.

"We have a team of just innovators and creators,” said Person.

She said, “So, it's really important that I think that veterans see this segment and get excited about the work that we have in our backyard that they can be a part of."

As of March 5, the Department of Labor reported the veteran unemployment rate in February, rose to 5.2%. That's up from 4.9% the previous month.

"So, it's really special, because there are just like you mentioned a lot of people that are unemployed,” said Person.

Considering we're more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, these job openings, at Raytheon Technologies Intelligence and Space, bring hope to qualified veterans, like Stone.

"It means that I'm doing my part. I'm honing in onto what the brother and sisterhood of the military service is, but it's also a great opportunity for organizations such as Raytheon's Intelligence and Space to meet that challenge as well,” said Stone.

Now those job openings in Indianapolis aren’t the only options either. The company has remote opportunities too. For more information on Raytheon Technologies and its job openings click here.