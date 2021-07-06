Hiring Hoosiers: Old Dominion hiring 20 full-time employees in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Old Dominion Freight Line is hosting a job fair Saturday to hire 20 full-time employees.

Interviews will be done in person with managers, who will make a hiring decision on site. The fair runs from 8 a.m. to noon at the service center, located at 3915 W. Morris St. in Indianapolis.

The company is looking to hire employees to fill open local pickup and delivery drivers and line haul drivers. According to a press release, the average pay ranges from $73,000-$98,000 annually. Applicants who qualify may be eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

Applicants are asked to bring a physical copy of their resume.

Those attending the fair will have their temperature checked upon arrival and are asked to wear a mask. Attendees can park in the employee parking lot and check-in with security.

For more information on the open positions, click here.