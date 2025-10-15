Virtual, not silent: LatinX Pride focuses on culture and wellness amid safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — "We're being attacked and we deserve to stand together and be together as one." said Liam Carlos, president of LatinX Pride in Indianapolis, as the organization wraps up a scaled-back observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organizers said this year’s celebrations looked very different from the crowded festivals and street gatherings of the past. With heightened immigration enforcement and fear in the community, LatinX Pride canceled many in-person events and shifted to virtual programming focused on education and resources.

This is what celebrations used to look like for LatinX Pride — cheering and a sense of community during Hispanic Heritage Month. Last year, attendees described an atmosphere of joy and pride.

"I love culture, I love art, I love our food so I wanted to share that with the world," Carlos said.

"We're very proud of who we are. We have a lot of warmth and love and pride," said J Gonzalez, the co‑chair of mental health and wellness for LatinX Pride in Indianapolis.

Both Carlos and Gonzalez came to the United States from Mexico and said the month is normally a time to publicly share that pride and diversity. This year, however, hesitation and concern played a bigger role.

"Right now there's a bit of hesitation," Carlos said.

The decision to limit or cancel large gatherings, organizers said, was driven by safety concerns as well as a desire to reach people with information and support. "We have to, to protect ourselves," Carlos said.

Gonzalez said the fear many community members feel is taking a toll on mental health.

"Everyone faces challenges with mental health just living day to day life and for a lot of our community they are living with the fear every single moment that they could be torn apart from their families. It doesn't matter what your status is, just by the way you look." Gonzalez said.

"It's tough to make those decisions and feel like you're not giving into the hate and the fear mongering, but we're still celebrating," she added.

Organizers said the virtual format this year allowed LatinX Pride to focus on educational programming, wellness resources and conversations about culture and belonging while reducing the risk of drawing attention that could put community members at risk.

"We're you're neighbors, we work with you, we're your coworkers," Gonzalez said.

"Were all the same. We're all human. we all breathe the same," Carlos said.

As Hispanic Heritage Month ends, LatinX Pride leaders said they hope the conversation, education and kindness continue beyond a single month and that in the future celebrations can be in person again.