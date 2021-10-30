Irvington residents decorate homes for Halloween

IRVINGTON — The sights and sounds of Halloween are on display in Irvington as the annual Halloween Festival returns.
As part of the fun, there was a Halloween House Decorating Contest.
Winners were announced Saturday.
The following houses entered and have decorations on display:
5602 Lowell Ave
812 North Leland
66 North Ritter
5448 East St Clair
329 North Bolton
6044 E 9th St
425 North Audubon
911 Campbell
5209 E 9th St
955 N Hawthorne
747 North Audubon
312 North Ritter
320 North Bolton
12 N Webster
345 North Audubon
352 North Lesley
322 North Graham
908 N Ritter
820 North Graham
365 South Emerson A
202 South Arlington
373 S Ritter
290 S Burgess
351 South Audubon
5901 University
5740 Oak
5406 University
108 South Audubon
316 South Audubon
5857 Dewey
5874 Julian
5936 Oak
359/361 S Burgess
360 S Ritter
5842 Julian