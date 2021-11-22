Jessica Masker's family continues search for her eight years later

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 600,000 people go missing every year across the country and according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 208 missing persons cases open right now in Indiana.

Jessica Masker has been missing since 2013 and her family is frustrated. They want her story to take over social media, like so many other missing women, until she’s found.

Masker was last seen on April 15, 2013 on the city's east side near Washington and DeQuincy and now her family is spending their eighth holiday season still not knowing where she is.

“It has taken a very hard toll on our family. My daughter didn't run away there's foul play,” said Jessica’s mom, Cheri Edwards.

Provided by family Jessica Masker and her mom Cheri Edwards

Since her disappearance, Masker's family has been searching for answers. More than eight years later, their frustration is growing.

“When we drive past here, we used to see posters everywhere and they get taken down,” said Christina Masker, Jessica’s sister.

They're worried their sister and daughter has been forgotten.

“We don't understand what the difference between all these other young women that go missing and my sister's case; all of them are human. We haven't got the attention from the media like we feel like we should. We need help, all we're asking is just please help us.” said Christina Masker.

They’re asking you to share Jessica Masker’s story, to talk about her and to help them find her.

“We’ve tried everything, there’s not much more that we can do ourselves and that’s why we’re asking if the public can help us more. Share on Facebook, TikTok, the news, just share this story on YouTube, anything," said Ashley Masker, Jessica’s youngest sister. "It helps to spread the word that she’s still missing."

"We've tried, but we're not giving up. I will never, ever, ever give up until we know something. Until we find her, we need someone to come forward,” said Christina Masker.

Provided by family Jessica Masker and her sisters

If you know what happened to Jessica Masker, the family pleads with you to come forward.

“If she’s not here anymore, tell us something. We are asking you if she's not here no more, please tell us. My sister deserves a funeral; if she’s not here we need closure. Please tell us something,” said Ashley Masker.

This case is still open and detectives are still working to find Jessica.

If you have any information, you can always call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS anonymously.

