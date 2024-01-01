10 shot, 3 dead in a violent start to 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a busy start to 2024 for IMPD officers around the city as at least 10 people were shot in the first six hours of the new year.

By 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to 10 reports of people shot around the Circle City. In total, three people died in relation to those 10 reports.

“Why are we still doing this with new year’s ringing in with the gunshots? You know those bullets have to come down, I don’t know why it’s part of a tradition still,” Kiara Adams said.

Adams lives near where IMPD investigated its first homicide of the year. Police say they found a man shot just after 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Boulevard Place, on the near north side. That man was transported to Methodist Hospital, where he died.

WRTV

IMPD said a person was detained at the scene, but later released. Preliminary information suggests a family disturbance occurred before the shooting incident.

“Stop it – there is no point in shooting. We know it’s a new year. Again, there are kids around here,” Adams added.

Reverend Charles Harrison’s group Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition patrols the area where the fatal shooting takes place. His group works to prevent violence before it starts.

WRTV

“I think it’s discouraging to groups like 10 point and other groups that are out here working to help bring down the violence,” Rev. Harrison said.

The deadly shooting near 31st and boulevard place wasn’t the only shooting IMPD detectives responded to Monday morning. In total police say at least 10 people were shot and 3 dead in separate shooting across Indianapolis Monday morning.

“That’s not a good start to the year particularly when we have had 4 consecutive years of 200 plus homicides,” Rev. Harrison concluded.

