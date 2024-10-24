11 Democrat absentee counters needed for second shift on Election Day

HAMILTON COUNTY — Election Day is approaching rapidly and Hamilton County needs 11 more Democrat absentee counters for the second sift.

According to the Hamilton County Elections Office, absentee counters would work at the Judicial Center in Noblesville from 3:30-11 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The position will pay $120, and dinner will be provided, officials say.

The job includes working with a Republican absentee counter and opening the absentee ballots for counting.

Those who are interested should contact Beth Sheller at Bethany.sheller@Hamiltoncounty.in.gov or call 317-770-4414.

