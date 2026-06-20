Apartment fire displaces 11 on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Fire Department said on Saturday that while no one was hurt, six adults and five children were displaced due to a fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

A post on social media from IFD said the fire happened at noon at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of East 10th Street. The fire impacted four units.

IFD said most of the residents were not home when the fire broke out, and those that were managed to evacuate safely.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. One firefighter reportedly sustained a slight heat injury and was taken to get checked out.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The displaced residents are working with the Red Cross for shelter.