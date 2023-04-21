11-year-old boy gets new heart after nearly a year of waiting and being hooked up to the Berlin heart

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old boy has a new heart after waiting 305 days at Riley Hospital for Children.

WRTV first introduced viewers to Edward Sandefur in February.

The South Bend boy has been cooped up in his hospital room, building Legos and playing video games to pass the time for just shy of a year.

Edward was placed on the Berlin Heart after experiencing heart failure. The Berlin Heart is a type of “artificial heart” pump.

Finally this week, his family's prayers were answered and he has a new heart.

His care team says Edward is doing great and his new heart is pumping perfectly.

It's unclear when he can go home, but when he does, it will be the first time in nearly a year that he gets to go outside.