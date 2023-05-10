11-year-old boy released from hospital after waiting nearly a year for a new heart

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old boy was released from Riley Hospital for Children after waiting nearly one year for a new heart.

On Monday, Riley Hospital for Children staff serenaded 11-year-old Edward Sandefur as he and his mom left the hospital.

Edward goes home

Edward was admitted to the hospital on June 16, 2022. He was placed on the Berlin Heart after experiencing heart failure. The Berlin Heart is a type of “artificial heart” pump.

Edward finally received a new heart on April 15 of this year.

When he left to go home to South Bend, it was the first time Edward had been outside since being admitted.