12-year-old Indy racer breaking barriers on the track in the Soap Box Derby

INDIANAPOLIS — Soap Box Derby was back on the track for the first race of the season in Indianapolis on Saturday, including a 12-year-old racer who’s breaking barriers in the sport.

Crossing the finish line first at the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, is something 12-year-old Shelton Taylor will never forget.

"I made history because I was the first African American to win the Local Challenge in my division Super Stock,” said Shelton. “That's pretty much a big deal."

Winning the Local Super Stock Challenge at that race is one of many major accomplishments for a kid who stumbled onto the sport just a few years ago.

Now, people across the nation know all about the racer from Indy who flies down Wilbur Shaw Memorial Hill.

"He will be known as one of the best racers to ever leave the state of Indiana,” said his mentor, James Gray, who’s also a car handler for the Indianapolis Soap Box Derby. “He's placed top three in the nation out of 500 cars, and he placed top two in the nation out of 50 states."

“I was always a competitive racer so to see younger racers keep that trend and legacy going on, and actually achieving above and beyond us, is super exciting,” added the Community Engagement Director for Indianapolis Soap Box Derby.

Shelton is paving the way in racing for kids who look like him.

"He's allowing for other young people to know, especially for young African Americans, that this is something they can do. It's something out of the norm, something that's different,” his mom, LaTonya Brown, told WRTV.

"I like watching Shelton race because he's a good racer,” added seven-year-old Damyah Wilson, who got a win in her very first race on Saturday.

Soap Box Derby started in the 1930's but has long struggled with diversity.

However, Gray said he’s seen a change in Indianapolis over the years.

"We've grown to become one of the stronger cities to compete around the world and majority of us are African American," he said.

Now, his racer's sights are set higher for nationals later this year.

"This year, I'm going for the gold," said Shelton.

But win or lose, the 12-year-old wants to set an example for others every time he walks off the track.

"When I lose, I get out of the car, shake their hand. When I win, I get out of the car, shake their hand and say good race," said Shelton.

Shelton will compete in nationals in Virginia on Labor Day Weekend.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the Indianapolis Soap Box Derby, more information can be found here.