13 sentenced for roles armed drug trafficking and dog fighting rings based in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 defendants have been sentenced for their roles in an armed international drug trafficking and dog fighting ring in Central Indiana, and 10 more remain to be sentenced, the United States Department of Justice said on Monday.

According to the DOJ, more than 100 dogs have been rescued from this operation to date.

Court documents indicate investigators uncovered a large-scale dog‑fighting and illegal gambling operation based in Indianapolis in September 2023, during a broader drug trafficking investigation.

The 13 defendants named in the sentencing announcement all played numerous roles in the dog fighting operations, including maintaining dogs for fight purposes or acting as handlers meant to provoke dogs during fights.

Four members were identified by prosecutors for their roles in the dog fighting ring:



Maurice Ervin, who acted as a “referee,” also weighing the dogs and holding gambling proceeds

Christopher Norfolk, who organized fight locations

Willie Lee, the main trainer and breeder for the fighting dogs who would sell the pups to other dog fights

Edward Bronaugh, who transported dogs through his business called “Roll & Hold Pet Express,” a pet transportation service based in Indianapolis

Throughout the investigation, detectives found "dozens" of videos on the ring members' phones depicting, "extremely violent encounters lasting several minutes, during which the dogs suffer significant injuries across their bodies.”

“Their distress is immediately apparent, with yelps and cries audible within seconds,” prosecutors said. “Some videos also reveal evidence of dogs that were killed in the defendants’ care, an all‑too‑common outcome for animals deemed to have under-performed in these fights.”

Investigators found dozens of dog fighting paraphernalia and firearms during searches of the defendents' homes, including:



Assorted dog collars, chains, tie‑downs, and weights

Multiple flirt poles/flirt sticks

Bite sticks and a dog bite sleeve

Training equipment, including training ropes, balls, vests, pull sleds, and Dog Pacer treadmills

Weigh scale

Assorted canine medical supplies, including syringes, sprays, wound‑care creams, penicillin injectables, supplements, and a horse joint supplement

Trophies and ribbons

Century Arms Centurion 39 Sporter rifle

Taurus semi-automatic

Springfield Armory XDS-40 semi-automatic

American Tactical Imports Mil-Sport rifle

Ruger 57 semi-automatic firearm

Glock l9 GEN5 9mm pistol

Glock l7 CEN5 9mm pistol

Tom Wheeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, feels that the defendants are being held accountable.

“These sentences mark a significant step toward securing justice against an escalating criminal threat. Dog fighting is not only an unspeakable cruelty; it also harms the communities where it occurs by fueling illegal gambling and often intersecting with other criminal activity,” Wheeler said in the release. “The individuals involved in this operation demonstrated a shocking disregard for the suffering of these animals- conduct that aligns with the well‑established link between animal abuse and violence against people. Our office will continue to prioritize animal welfare and target those who engage in the deliberate abuse of innocent animals for the entertainment and profit of others.”

The names, charges and sentences of the first 13 suspects can be found below:



Charles Richardson III, 46

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 3 years, 10 months’ imprisonment; 3 years of supervised release.

Christopher Norfolk, 51

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture. Time served; 3 years of supervised release.

Brent Hutchinson, 45

Conspiracy to engage in a dog fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture (x2); Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. 5 years, 6 months’ imprisonment; 4 years of supervised release

Daymond Mason, 51

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture. 2 years, 10 months’ imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release.

Donovan Tipler, 33

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture. 8 months’ imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release

Edward Bronaugh, 60

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture. 3 years, 6 months’ imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release.

James Croons, 37

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture. (x2) 8 months imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release.

Marven Carswell, 73

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture. (x2) Time served; 2 years of supervised release.

Marvin Johnson Jr., 49

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture. 8 months’ imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release.

Maurice Ervin, 46

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture (x4). 2 years’ imprisonment; 3 years of supervised release

Robert Hamer III, 43

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture (x3); and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 5 years, 5 months’ imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release

Ryan Hicks, 39

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture; exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture (x7); and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 5 years’ imprisonment; 3 years of supervised release.

Willie Lee, 59

Conspiracy to engage in a dog-fighting venture. 1 year, 9 months’ imprisonment; 2 years of supervised release



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