13-year-old killed in moped-pickup collision in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — A thirteen-year-old boy from Macon, Georgia, died Thursday after his moped collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Howard County, Indiana.

A news release from the Howard County Sheriff's Office said Evan Lee Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at approximately 1:51 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 750 West and County Road 00 North/South. That's about a 75-minute drive north of Indianapolis.

The preliminary investigation indicates Shaffer was driving a red and black Zuma moped when it struck a black Dodge Ram 2500. The truck, which was towing a trailer, was traveling southbound through the intersection and was driven by 29-year-old Alexandria Doubet of Russiaville, Indiana.

Doubet was taken to a hospital in Kokomo, where she consented to a blood draw as part of the investigation.

An autopsy on Shaffer is scheduled for Friday and will be conducted by a forensic pathologist at the Howard County Coroner's Office.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Justin Markley at (765) 614-3472 or Cpl. Mark Brackett at (765) 614-3488. Tips may also be submitted through the Howard County Sheriff's Office mobile app or at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.

The Howard County Coroner's Office is also accepting information by phone at (765) 456-1186 or by email at coroner@howardcountyin.gov.

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