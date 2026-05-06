18-year-old charged in Kirkwood Avenue shooting during Little 500 weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting on Kirkwood Avenue during Little 500 weekend in Bloomington.

Lewis May, 18, is charged with:



Two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, each a Level 5 felony

One count of criminal recklessness – shooting a firearm into an occupied vehicle, a Level 5 felony

One count of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony



According to Monroe County Jail records, May was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 5.

The charges stem from the April 26 shooting that occurred around midnight after Indiana University's annual Little 500 bicycle race.

Bloomington Police Department said an officer was monitoring a large crowd in the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue when shots rang out. The crowd scattered after multiple shots were fired.

Police said multiple people were wounded. Five female victims sustained gunshots or were injured by bullet fragments. Others suffered cuts and scrapes while fleeing the scene.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 22.

None of the injured individuals were Indiana University students, according to police.