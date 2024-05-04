18-year-old is youngest to earn Master's Degree at Indiana University in 2024

BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old music prodigy is making history this year.

Tiara Abraham earned her Master’s Degree from Indiana University on Friday. The accomplishment makes her the youngest to do so in 2024 across all IU campuses statewide, and up next is her doctorate.

"Today has been a whirlwind of emotion, it's been full of joy,” said 18-year-old Tiara Abraham.

WRTV's Naja Woods Tiara Abraham Graduation

The teen graduated with a Master’s Degree in Music of Voice from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

She accomplished it all before even getting her driver's license.

"A lot of hard work and perseverance as with many other graduates, that's how we ended up here graduating and I just feel very proud of myself,” said Tiara.

Dr. Taji Abraham Tiara Abraham

The California teen moved across the country with her mom at just 16 to begin the IU Master’s Program in music, one of the top schools in the world.

"I started college, community college at 7-years-old so I've definitely gotten used to being the youngest in the classroom,” she said.

Now she's the youngest person to earn the degree across all IU campuses in 2024 and she did it with a 4.0 GPA all throughout her academic career.

WRTV's Naja Woods Tiara Abraham Graduation

"We're extremely proud of her. At such a young age finishing a Master’s that's amazing. This is her time,” said her dad, Bijou Abraham.

“It's just that looking back over the last two years, the challenges she had and how she persevered it. She's brave and she's worked hard,” added her mom Dr. Taji Abraham. “Now it’s time for her to celebrate and we’re just happy to see that success."

Tiara became a Mensa member at 4-years-old, began college courses at 7, and celebrated her Sweet 16 with an Undergrad degree from UC Davis in California.

Dr. Taji Abraham Tiara Abraham

It's the same school her older brother Tanishq earned his PhD at 19.

For Tiara it’s not just about hitting the textbooks, the prodigy also has a passion for music.

She began classical voice training at just 7-years-old.

"Ever since then I've just been performing around the world. I’ve performed at Carnegie Hall, and internationally, in Italy and the Vatican. It's been such a joy to be able perform because it's something I truly enjoy,” said Tiara.

Although the teen is used to being the youngest in the room, it isn’t always easy doing so when it comes to classical music.

Dr. Taji Abraham Tiara Abraham

“A lot of the times some people will kind of dismiss me because they say I’m too young,” she said.

The teen hasn’t let that discourage her from pushing to learn more throughout the years.

"She wants to learn, she wants to grow. She wants to be right, we have at least 4 or 5 languages, we have to be able to sing in like French, Italian, German, English and sometimes Spanish,” explained Patricia Stiles, a IU Professor of Music (Voice) who’s worked with Tiara for the last two years.

“She just wants it to be good, she wants to do the best she can do,” she added.

Now the teen has her sights set high for an even brighter future.

"I'm going to stay here at Indiana University for my doctorate."

WRTV's Naja Woods Tiara Abraham Graduation

After that, the teen wants to continue breaking down barriers on the big stage.

"My dream job is to perform around the world in established opera houses and just make people happy with my voice,” she said.

“I truly believe in the power of music, and I’m blessed with a beautiful voice, and I just want to make use of that."

Tiara has been invited to sing at several commencement ceremonies among many renown places over the years.

She will be singing the National Anthem at IU's Undergrad Ceremony on Saturday.