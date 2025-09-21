2 dead, 5 injured after mass shooting on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two people have died and five others have been injured after a mass shooting on Indy’s northwest side early Sunday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Shore Terrace shortly after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located five victims who all sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s). The officers on scene rendered aid. EMS then arrived and transported three of the victims to area hospitals. Two of the victims though were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers also received a report of a person who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound and an additional victim who walked into an area fire station. Both sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s). It is believed that they both were shot in the 6800 block of Shore Terrace as well.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

This is a developing story. We will update the information as soon as it becomes available.

