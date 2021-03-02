2021 report: 66% of Black Americans believe it's harder to get excellent care for Alzheimer’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS – A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows the impact COVID-19 has had on people with Alzheimer’s in Indiana.

In Indiana there were 870 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2020 than compared to averages over the past five years – a 14% increase, according to the report.

A connected report also examines the experiences of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native and White Americans with Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

The report states that 66% of Black Americans believe it is harder for them to get excellent care for Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias and 62% of Black Americans believe that medical research is biased against people of color.

“Despite ongoing efforts to address health and health care disparities in Alzheimer’s and dementia care, survey results show there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Carl V. Hill, Ph.D., MPH. chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Alzheimer’s Association. “Clearly, discrimination, lack of diversity among health care professionals and mistrust in medical research create significant barriers to care and demand the country’s full attention.”

