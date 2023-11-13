2024 Holiday festivities around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season has returned and so has numerous events centered around the holidays.

Below is a list of events around central Indiana that are good for the whole family.

Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds returned on Nov. 10 and runs through Dec. 31.

Car load entrance fees for the event is $30, but WRTV viewers can get $10 off for their visit now through Nov. 19.

In order to keep wait times to a minimum, reservations are required.

Winter Lights at Newfields

For the seventh year, Winter Lights at Newfields is back. This year, Winter Lights runs from 5 - 9 p.m. from Nov. 19, 2023 - Jan. 7, 2024.

New this year, The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, led by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly, provides the perfect symphonic soundtrack for a dazzling synchronized display in front of Lilly House.

Ticket prices vary by day. To learn more visit their website.

Reservations are required to attend the event.

A Merry Prairie Holiday

If you're looking for a holiday festival to get into the holiday spirit, head over to A Merry Prairie Holiday at Conner Prairie. This festival features holiday light displays, tubing down a 150-foot hill, sock- ice skating, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more!

A Merry Prairie Holiday is open Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 24 through Dec. 17. The festival will additionally be open on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, December 22.

Christmas at the Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo is holding Christmas at the Zoo for its 55th year.

This event transforms the Zoo into a holiday wonderland, complete with lights and decorations, special events, holiday treats, and even visits with Santa!

The event runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Christmas on the Farm

The holiday spirit will be abundant at Traders Point Creamery as they host the 15th year of Christmas on the Farm.

Many holiday activities for the whole family will be happening including winter hayrides, holiday light displays, visits with Santa, festive treats to eat, music and more. This event is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

A holiday classic for the Indy area is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. It is an outdoor Christmas market full of vendors with lots of food to try, gifts to buy and even an ice-skating rink.

The market is open Wednesday through Sunday from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.

Festival of Carols

If you're looking to get in the spirit with some holiday performances, check out the Festival of Carols by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir. There will be a performance at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University on December 13, as well as performances at The Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 16-17.

The show features vocalist Anthony Nunziata, the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra and featured Spotlight Choir Ben Davis High School Purple Aires.

The Nutcracker from Butler Ballet

The Nutcracker is a Christmas tradition that showcases amazing dancing, beautiful costumes and enchanting music. Check out Butler Ballet's performance of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker at Clowes Memorial Hall.

There will be six performances from Nov. 30 - Dec. 3.

Yuletide Celebration

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is performing the Yuletide Celebration at the Hilbert Circle Theatre. There are 29 performances from Dec. 1 - 23.

This year's show is hosted by Broadway star Ben Crawford. It features performances by singing trio MOIPEI and local dance troupe Expressenz.

Ice Skating at Elevance Health Rink on Bicentennial Unity Plaza

From Nov. 19, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024. visit the new NHL-sized ice skating rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. You can rent skates for $4 for a 90-minute skate session.

There's also food, warm beverages and a signature holiday tree on site. It's recommended to purchase tickets online.

Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg

An annual favorite, Fifth Third Bank Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure is a model train consisting of nine G-Scale trains winding through iconic landmarks of Indianapolis and the West.

Jingle Rails will be open Nov. 18, 2023 – Jan. 15, 2024 and is included with regular museum admission. Members are free. Children ages four and under have free admission.

Sullivan Express at Sullivan’s hardware

All aboard the Sullivan Express to the North Pole! Take 15 minute journey to the see Santa at his workshop. Santa will greet you at the North Pole ready for photos and listen to your wish list. There's also beer and wine flights and more options for adults to have fun too.

1 ticket is one train car for 4 adults and 2 small children.