2025 Indianapolis trick-or-treat hours announced, IMPD to patrol neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner. Goblins and ghouls. Costumes and candy. And Indianapolis is ready for it all.
The city of Indianapolis officially announced that this year's trick-or-treat hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 31. The city also said IMPD will be patrolling neighborhoods during these times to ensure a happy and safe holiday.
Residents won't be the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit.
If you happen to be out and about, the Indianapolis Fire Department will be handing out candy at all 44 fire stations during trick-or-treating hours. Indy Peace will also be hosting its trunk-or-treat event at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church.
The city offered these safety tips for all trick-or-treaters and their families:
- Wear light-colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape
- Wear fire-resistant costumes
- Make sure children can see well through face masks
- Don’t wear masks or disguises into businesses
- Adults should accompany young children and children with special needs
- Go out in daylight hours if possible, or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark
- Motorists are reminded to slow down and be aware of their surroundings
- Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats
- Examine all treats before allowing children to eat them. If you find a suspicious item, contact police as soon as possible at 317-327-3811; if injury is involved, dial 911
- Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real
- Check the weather and have appropriate dress under costumes in the event of cold temperatures