2025 Indianapolis trick-or-treat hours announced, IMPD to patrol neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner. Goblins and ghouls. Costumes and candy. And Indianapolis is ready for it all.

The city of Indianapolis officially announced that this year's trick-or-treat hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 31. The city also said IMPD will be patrolling neighborhoods during these times to ensure a happy and safe holiday.

Shutterstock

Residents won't be the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit.

If you happen to be out and about, the Indianapolis Fire Department will be handing out candy at all 44 fire stations during trick-or-treating hours. Indy Peace will also be hosting its trunk-or-treat event at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church.

The city offered these safety tips for all trick-or-treaters and their families:

