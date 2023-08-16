3 central Indiana businesses closing, laying off over 400 employees

Three central Indiana businesses are set to close, leaving over 400 Hoosiers without jobs.

Alan Ritchey, a logistics firm located in Plainfield, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development stating the company would be shutting down this fall. This closure will affect 242 employees.

BWI Group, a brake and suspension supplier, filed a WARN notice stating their Greenfield location would be shutting down, laying off nine employees.

Specialty-chemical manufacturer Aurorium, located in Indianapolis, also filed a WARN notice stating they would be closing in Oct. This closure will affect 159 employees.

These closures come just shortly after multiple other central Indiana businesses announced they will be shutting their doors.

Last week, Tyson Foods Inc. announced the closure of a chicken processing plant located in Corydon, Indiana.

In July, Yellow Corp, one of the nation’s largest trucking companies, suspended operations and FedEx Supply Chain, Inc., located on the city’s southwest side, said it will be discontinuing operations.