FedEx Supply Chain located on Indy's southwest side discontinuing operations

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain, Inc., located on the city's southwest side will be discontinuing its management and operations in August.

The facility, located at 5425 Exploration Drive, expects the move to be finalized by August 30, 2023. According to a release, the company states "this action is necessitated by our customer’s decision to transition its business to a new location that will be managed by a new third-party logistics provider."

The facility currently employs 170 employees. Those affected employees will be paid wages and benefits through their last day of employment with FedEx Supply Chain, Inc. Employees began to receive written notice under the Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act starting June 29, 2023. FedEx Supply Chain will issue notices to impacted employees at least sixty (60) days in advance of their scheduled end date of employment.

FedEx stated in the release that they are providing information to affected employees about other FedEx openings and actively working to place them at other nearby FedEx facilities.