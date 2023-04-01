3 deaths reported in Sullivan County after tornado strikes

SULLIVAN COUNTY — 3 deaths and extensive damage has been reported in Sullivan County after storms and tornadoes rolled through Central Indiana Friday.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, three deaths were reported after a tornado hit Sullivan before veering off intro the county limits. There is also extensive damage, including "several homes off their foundations."

The town of Sullivan was declared in a State of Emergency Saturday morning.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, lines of damage stretch several miles, starting west of Sullivan in the New Lebanon area and extending east through Sullivan.

Our worst fears became a reality earlier when we learned that members of our community have lost their lives. No further information is being released on victims at this time.

Please pray for our community and the families affected. And pray for our emergency responders and utility workers who are still searching for residents and making the scene safe.

A state of emergency has been declared for the affected areas. Curiosity seekers are ordered to stay clear.



Sullivan Country Sheriff's Department

The Sullivan City Hall and local churches have been established as shelters, officials said.