Kroger opens donation portal to give to fellow Hoosiers hit by storms

INDIANAPOLIS — As many counties continue cleanup, it is in Hoosier nature to want to step up and offer assistance.

With dangerous conditions on roadways in many communities and the potential for injury in cleanup, many emergency departments have asked residents to avoid troubled areas as they help those most impacted.

However, there are still ways you can help.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, are stepping up to deliver pallets of water and snacks to help victims in Whiteland.

According to a company spokesperson, New Whiteland Fire Department is expecting the donation around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

The fire department posted to social media the following:

"Attention Whiteland and New Whiteland residents!!! Numerous donated items have been dropped off at our station. If you were affected by the storms and need some basic items, please come to Station 11 at 500 Sweetbriar Ave. We currently have cases of water, snacks, baby wipes, some diapers and other items. Please park at the park near the playground equipment to stay clear of emergency apparatus."

At the same time, central Indiana Kroger stores have opened up a donation option for those hit by the storms.

When checking out, be sure to mention to your cashier the desire to provide "Disaster relief". When you do, the cashier can ring a key and you can tell them how much you'd like to donate.