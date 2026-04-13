3 new Wawa locations to open in Indiana this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Wawa announced on Monday that the chain is expanding in the Hoosier state, opening three more locations.

The locations are scheduled to open this summer in Lafayette, Anderson and Muncie.

The Pennsylvania chain says the company plans to open eight to 13 locations in Indiana within the next five to eight years, with the goal to open more than 70 stores statewide.

The first Indiana Wawa location opened in Daleville in May 2025. On Thursday, customers can grab one free hot coffee of any size to celebrate the one-year anniversary.

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