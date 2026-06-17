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3 north side food establishments are closing their doors at the end of the week

the bulldog via google street view.png
Google Street View
The Bulldog and Pizza King, located at the corner of 54th and College Avenue
the bulldog via google street view.png
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Three Indianapolis businesses near Butler University are suddenly closing.

The owners of The Bulldog Bar and Lounge, English Lounge and Pizza King posted on social media Tuesday, saying they are closing their doors for good on Friday, June 19. The three establishments are located on the corner of 54th and College Avenue in Broad Ripple.

"We have enjoyed all our guests over the years and want to thank everyone of you for all the great memories. We have been blessed with so many great staff members and can't thank them enough," the post reads. "We will miss everyone and all the stories we have heard or shared together. It's time to watch someone else make great memories here."

The post did not give a reason for the abrupt closures.