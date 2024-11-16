30th Street Bridge opening delayed until 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — The historic 30th Street Bridge was originally estimated to reopen by now. Instead, people have to wait at least two more years to cross the White River again.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works posted on social media Friday that work on the bridge is now expected to finish in late 2026. The agency said it could partially reopen to traffic by spring 2026.

When it first closed in May 2022, DPW told WRTV it hoped to open the 30th Street Bridge by fall 2024. However, the bridge is still largely incomplete as of now.

In a statement to WRTV, DPW said the main issue behind the delay was bad materials.

We had previously found some of the materials that were delivered to be unacceptable for usage. While this delayed the timeline of the project, Indy DPW remains fervent in providing a sufficient project to the residents of Indianapolis. We held our contractors accountable and are happy to share that work has started back up.



-Auboni Hart, Indianapolis Department of Public Works

Neighbors hope the bridge is able to open by its newest estimate.

"It's still annoying," said Scott Middleton, who lives on 30th Street near the east bank of the White River. "I don't even remember how long it's been but it feels like it's never been there. It's been a very long time."

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and INDOT are collaborating to rebuild the bridge, which was first constructed in 1907. DPW now estimates the bridge will cost $17.9 million to build.

