West 30th Street bridge expected to close Tuesday, won't fully reopen until 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Tuesday, the West 30th Street bridge over the White River will close and isn't expected to fully reopen until 2024.

According to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, around $15 million of safety and connectivity improvements will take place, including replacement of the bridge arch.

DPW plans to add a new railing separating pedestrians from traffic, new curbs and ADA-compliant ramps and sidewalks.

At least one bridge span will be open to accommodate water traffic.

DPW shared the following detours for drivers and bicyclists:

Westbound vehicular traffic will follow a detour using West 29th Street; Dr. ML King Jr. Street; West 38th Street; Kessler Boulevard W. Drive and West 30th Street.

Eastbound traffic will use West 30th Street; Kessler Boulevard W. Drive; 38th Street; Dr. ML King Jr. St; West 30th Street. Access to Riverside High School will be available using White River Pkwy E Drive.

Bicyclists traveling westbound should follow the White River Greenway along White River Parkway East Drive south to 16th Street, crossing at the 16th Street bridge using temporary bike lanes and travel north along existing bike lanes on Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road to 30th Street.

Eastbound bicycle traffic will follow existing bike lanes on Cold Spring Road and Lafayette Road to reach 16th Street, cross the bridge on temporary bike lanes and follow the White River Greenway north to reconnect with 30th Street.