34th Heartland Film Fest opens this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A little slice of Hollywood returns to Central Indiana this week, with the opening days of the 34th Heartland International Film Festival. More than 120 screenings are scheduled over the 10-day event. It includes 19 World and U.S. premiere presentations.

The festival will play out in five venues around the Indianapolis area. The new additions to the roster include the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Lafayette Square, the auditorium and the Indy Art Center near downtown.

WRTV caught up with Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig to talk about what's in store for this year's festival, and some of the A-list talent that is part of the 2025 Heartland lineup.

For tickets and more information about the Festival, visit www.heartlandfilm.org