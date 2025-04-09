5 more measles cases reported in Allen County, bringing Indiana's total to 6

ALLEN COUNTY — Five more cases of measles have been confirmed in Indiana as of Wednesday, bringing the total to six cases this year.

The Indiana Department of Health reported cases of three minors and two adults in Allen County, where the first case was also reported. The four minors were unvaccinated and the adults’ vaccination status is unclear.

The department said all six cases are connected, but at this time there are no known links to outbreaks in other states.

Public health officials are working to contact anyone with known exposure. The risk to the general public remains low, they said.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads easily from person to person. It is an airborne disease, meaning it spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can stay alive in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours. Because measles is so easily spread, a single case is considered an outbreak.

Vaccine

According to the Indaina Department of Health, two doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles.

Individuals born before 1957 are presumed to be immune. Consult with your healthcare provider if you are unsure of your vaccination status.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles at 12-15 months, and again at 4-6 years of age before going to kindergarten, but children as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they are at risk.

Symptoms

Measles begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes usually about 7 to 14 days after exposure to measles but can occur up to 21 days. The fever increases and can get as high as 105 degrees.

Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin.

Then two to four days after symptoms begin, a rash starts on the hairline and face. It spreads down the back and torso, and then extends to the arms and hands, as well as the legs and feet. After about five days, the rash fades the same order in which it appeared.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles, stay home and call your healthcare provider right away before going to the doctor’s office.

You can visit the IDOH website or the CDC website for more information about measles.

