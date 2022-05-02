5-year-old struck in hit-and-run recovering at Riley Hospital, mother says

INDIANAPOLIS — Shanice Hatcher provided an update on the condition of her son, 5-year-old Vinceon Martin, after he was struck in a hit-and-run on N. Rural Street Friday afternoon.

Hatcher said her son is at Riley Hospital for Children recovering from his injuries.

Martin is walking, talking and smiling, according to Hatcher. He's making his family proud, but he has a full road to recovery ahead of him.

WRTV / Photos Provided Vinceon Martin, 5, was struck in a hit-and-run on Friday, April 29, 2022 on N. Rural Street. He is recovering in Riley Hospital.

Martin was hit by a car Friday afternoon in the city's Englewood neighborhood, according to IMPD.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. to 57 North Rural Street.

An employee at DayStar daycare across the street from the scene said Martin was getting back from school with his grandfather when he was hit.

Hatcher said the driver got out of the car after hitting Martin, but then fled the scene. She said it is frustrating as a mother to have this happen to her child.

Hatcher also said the family is thankful for the prayers and support they have received.

Friday on the scene, IMPD said it was "very frustrating" that the driver did not stay at the scene.

"It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up," Officer William Young said. "You struck a human being, let alone a child. It's extremely disturbing."

Hatcher said a doorbell video from a neighbor helped IMPD identify a suspect.

WRTV has reached out to IMPD for more information.

Anyone with more information is asked to call IMPD detectives at 317-327-6549. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262 8477 or 317-262-TIPS.